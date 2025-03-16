Protests and dharnas banned on OU campus

Hyderabad: Osmania University has officially banned agitations, dharnas, and demonstrations on its campus, citing disruptions to academic and administrative activities. The decision, announced through a circular, prohibits any form of protest in university departments, colleges, centres, and administrative buildings. The university stated that repeated instances of protests had hindered the smooth functioning of academic sessions, had delayed administrative work, and, at times, posed security concerns.

Under the new directive, students and outsiders are barred from entering university buildings without authorisation, holding protests or demonstrations, raising slogans that disrupt academic or administrative operations, obstructing officials from performing their duties, or using abusive or offensive language against authorities or staff.

The administration has urged students to follow formal channels for resolving grievances, encouraging them to approach relevant institutional authorities or seek an appointment with the registrar.

“We understand that students have concerns, and we are committed to addressing them. However, protests that disrupt academics and administration cannot be allowed. Grievance redressal mechanisms are in place,” a university official stated.

While the move is positioned as an effort to maintain academic discipline and protect the university’s reputation, student activists have raised concerns, calling it an attempt to stifle dissent.

Student leader Naveen Yadav K., speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “Universities are spaces for debate and discussion. If we are not allowed to express our concerns within our own campus, where else can we? This is an attempt to silence the voices of students.”

OU, for long a centre for student activism, witnessed fresh political tensions earlier this week. BRS Vidyarthi leaders protested against Congress MLAs Beerla Ilaiah and Yennam Srinivas Reddy over alleged remarks against BRS MLC K. Kavitha, sending them phenyl bottles as a symbolic rebuke.

Simultaneously, a separate row erupted between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BRS leaders over a purportedly fake circular on hostel conditions. The CM shared a May 2023 notice citing severe water and power shortages, while BRS leaders accused him of spreading a doctored document, claiming no such issues were officially reported.