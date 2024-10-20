Protests Against Oct 21-27 Group-1 Mains, GO 29 Turn Volatile

Hyderabad:Thousands of Group-1 job aspirants gathered in Hyderabad on Saturday, demanding rescheduling of the mains exam citing legal uncertainties and concerns about study materials. The protesters, who had been agitating for several days, reached the Secretariat, where they staged a sit-in, bringing traffic to a standstill. These demonstrations came just two days before the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) Group 1 mains exam, scheduled from October 21 to 27.

Numbering in hundreds, they began their protest in Ashoknagar and Chikkadpally, areas known for coaching centres. Holding placards, they marched towards the Secretariat raising slogans demanding justice. They expressed their frustration with the sudden changes in syllabus and reservations due to GO 29.



As one protester Mehr K. put it, "We have been preparing for this exam for years, and now, at the eleventh hour we are told that the books we've relied on are no longer valid. It is ridiculous."



Seconding the concerns, Sunita B., said, "The sudden implementation of GO 29 has disqualified so many of us who were eligible under the previous rules."



The situation turned tense when union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, joined the protesters in their sit-in at Ashoknagar.



Leading a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ rally, he expressed solidarity with the aspirants and voiced his concern over the shoddy handling of the situation.



"The future of 31,000 candidates is at stake due to the government's apathy," he said.



As he attempted to lead the protesters into the Secretariat, police intervened and detained him along with several other protesters.



Despite the High Court nod for conducting the exam, the protesters argue that the exam’s legitimacy is in question due to the ongoing legal challenges surrounding GO 29.



"We are not asking for preferential treatment. We just want a fair chance," said another protester Meera Ravula.



Many aspirants reported about police brutality during their protests, with some women claiming that they were physically assaulted and detained for over 12 hours.



Earlier in the week, tensions escalated when police used force to disperse protesters at Ashoknagar. Aspirants had gathered at the coaching hub to demand a rescheduling of the exam, but the tension escalated spiralled when police resorted to a lathi charge in which some aspirants were injured.



The situation remains volatile as the exam date approaches. The aspirants, many of whom have invested years of hard work for the exam, are calling for transparency and fairness.



The Telangana High Court’s ruling on October 16 allowing the exam to proceed has done little to ease the concerns of the aspirants. The protests show no signs of slowing down, with many aspirants vowing to continue their agitation until their demands are met.