Protestors demolish wall around Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, spark tension

Hyderabad: Tension escalated at Tank Bund on Tuesday night, after protestors demolished the newly constructed wall around the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue in front of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters.

The wall, which was built as part of the government’s junction beautification project, had already sparked significant controversy and protests from various groups who saw it as an attempt to restrict public access and curtail the use of the site for peaceful demonstrations.

GHMC, however, defended the construction as part of efforts to honour Dr. Ambedkar enhanced the area with a replica of the Parliament building.

In a late night post on X, the corporation has stated that the idol symbolises “Ambedkar’s immense contributions to the Constitution of India and parliamentary democracy, as well as showcasing the core values he championed. This initiative pays homage to his enduring legacy.”



On Tuesday night, tensions arose as groups of protesters arrived at the statue and dismantled the parapet wall. They argued that the wall symbolised a blatant disregard for the site's democratic values.

Police officials from both Narayanguda and Saifabad police stations reached the spot and made sure the tensions did not escalate through the night. A constable said that they brought down the still wet under-construction wall around the statue.

On Wednesday, a BJP SC Morcha leader posted pictures on social media stating they demolished the wall. Kanthi Kiran Athmakuri, who identified himself as the general secretary, BJP SC Morcha Telangana, posted pictures of him and his followers demolishing the wall. He further added pictures of him and his followers detained at the Begum Bazar Police Station.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) SC department chairman Nagarigari Preetham filed a complaint with ADGP of Law and Order Mahesh Bhagwat against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, BRS Social Media Convenor Manne Krishank and others, and stated that BRS followers demolished the wall with instigation from the BRS leaders.

Authorities have been monitoring the situation closely, and security in the area has been increased to prevent further unrest.

