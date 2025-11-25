Protest Over CPM Leader’s Murder Turns Tense in Khammam

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at the Khammam district Collectorate on Tuesday when a mild scuffle broke out between the police and Left party activists who attempted to lay siege to the office demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing of CPM leader Samineni Rama Rao.

Rama Rao, a former sarpanch of Patharlapadu in the district, was murdered by unidentified persons on October 31.

The CPM organised the siege protest, supported by CPI, CPI(ML)-New Democracy, and the BRS. More than 2,000 activists participated, turning the demonstration into a massive gathering. CPM state secretary John Wesley led the protest, which continued for nearly three hours.

Tension escalated when the protesters tried to storm the collectorate. Police, who had already erected barricades, prevented them from entering, resulting in a brief scuffle.

Addressing the protesters, John Wesley alleged that Rama Rao’s murder was politically motivated and accused the police of failing to crack the case even after 20 days. He claimed the killing was pre-planned and carried out by Congress leaders, and accused Khammam Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt of acting like a Congress functionary. He warned that Left parties would launch a state-wide agitation if the investigation continued to be handled negligently.