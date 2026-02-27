Protein Intake Inadequate in India

Hyderabad: India continues to consume less than the recommended daily intake of protein, with per capita egg availability at about 95 eggs per person per year, industry leaders said on World Protein Day 2026.

The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association Poultry India, supported by the National Egg Coordination Committee, marked the day at SkyKings Football Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. Speakers highlighted hidden protein deficiency affecting growth, immunity and productivity, especially among children and youth.

India produces over 130 billion eggs and more than 5 million metric tonnes of broiler meat annually, making poultry one of the most affordable and high-quality protein sources. The sector also supports millions of farmers and allied workers.

Md Zakeer Hussain, U-17 National Team coach, and Dr Kiraannmayye Addu, chief clinical nutritionist, stressed the importance of balanced protein intake for athletic performance and immunity.

Association president Uday Singh Bayas said the industry is committed to making affordable protein accessible to every household. He also announced that the 18th Poultry India Expo will be held from November 25 to 27 at Hitex here.