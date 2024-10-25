Protecting Nature Is Everyone’s Task: Telangana Governor

Khammam: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday emphasised that everyone should share the responsibility to protect the environment and nature to ensure a healthy atmosphere in both urban and rural areas. He made the remarks while interacting with officials from various departments, writers, artists, and other eminent personalities at a programme in the Integrated District Offices Complex in Khammam.

Varma stated that he began his career as an environmentalist, similar to Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah. "We should consider nature as God and strive to protect it," he said.

He praised the district authorities for cultivating nutritional gardens at government schools and suggested that they undertake the plantation of medicinal trees on school premises. He also urged officials from the education department to organise educational tours for students to enhance their knowledge.

"Money alone can’t lead to development; vision and commitment play key roles in achieving our goals," he added.

Highlighting the tourism potential in Khammam district, the Governor noted that tourist sites, including Buddhist locations, should be further developed to attract international tourists. He recommended that officials take measures to restore ancient temples and step wells in the district.