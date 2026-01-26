Protected Indian Fox Killed in Road Accident

Warangal: A male Indian fox (Vulpes bengalensis), a species accorded high legal protection under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, was found dead in a suspected road accident in the early hours on the main road connecting Guniparthi and Shanigaram villages in Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district on Monday.

The carcass was discovered by members of the Orugallu Wild Life Society (OWLS). Representatives Shyam Sundar and Ravi Babu said the Indian fox, like the Golden Jackal, enjoys high legal protection under the Wildlife Protection Act (Amendment), 2022. They noted that this status mandates strict legal procedures, including official reporting and government-supervised disposal, to prevent illegal trade in wildlife parts.

Following the alert, district forest officer B. Lavanya said forest officials were immediately sent to the site to recover the carcass and initiate an investigation. She said authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident and tracking the animal’s movement patterns. The carcass was shifted to the Veterinary Hospital at Chinthagattu for a mandatory post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

After receiving the post-mortem report, the forest department will carry out disposal of the remains through burning or burial, as prescribed under Wildlife Act protocols. The DFO assured that all legal and conservation procedures are being strictly followed in view of the species’ protected status.

Conservationists from OWLS stressed that harming a Schedule II species is a serious offence and urged the administration to declare the stretch a wildlife corridor. They called for safety measures such as speed breakers and warning signage to protect nocturnal wildlife.