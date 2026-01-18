Property Tax Shock Hits Rajiv Rahadari Owners Amid Road Widening Uncertainty

Hyderabad: Property owners along the Rajiv Rahadari in Secunderabad Cantonment said that a steep rise in property tax had worsened their financial distress, at a time road widening plans had already disrupted rentals along the busy stretch.

Owners of the buildings abutting State Highway-1 have received notices from the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) under the triennial revision of property tax, with revised demands showing increases ranging from 100 per cent to over 300 per cent. The reassessment has been made effective from the 2025–26 financial year, triggering shock among residents who say their incomes have fallen sharply over the past year.

“This has come at the worst possible time for us,” said Telukunta Satish Gupta, chairman of the Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC). “Because of the proposed road widening and elevated corridor, tenants are vacating and many properties are lying empty. Increasing property tax now is completely unjustified.”

Property owners said uncertainty over acquisition and demolition had made main road properties unattractive to tenants. Several owners have reduced rents drastically to retain occupants, while others say they have not been able to find tenants at all. Many of those affected are senior citizens who depend entirely on rental income to meet daily expenses and medical costs.

“For people living month to month on rent, this kind of hike is frightening,” said a property owner Mahender Babu from Kakaguda, whose annual tax has been revised from ₹17,226 to ₹54,420. In another case from Vasavi Colony, the tax demand has increased from ₹36,288 to ₹86,184.

The JAC said the same issue was raised with the previous SCB chief executive officer in October 2025, following which the tax revision was kept in abeyance. “Nothing has changed on the ground since then. In fact, the situation is worse,” Gupta said.

On Saturday, members of the JAC submitted a representation to BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar seeking his intervention. According to the delegation, the MP agreed that the timing of the revision was wrong and assured them that he would speak to the SCB chief executive officer to seek a halt to the increased tax until the road widening project is completed.

While the notices allow owners to file objections within 30 days, JAC members said attempts to meet the current SCB chief executive officer have failed so far, with even tax officials indicating that appointments are not being granted, and a revision or rollback not on the cards anytime soon.