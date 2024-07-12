Property Registrations in TG Hit Due to Aadhaar Server Glitch

Hyderabad: Property registrations across Telangana were halted on Thursday due to technical issues in Aadhaar online services portal. Officials of the Stamps and Registrations Department claimed that Aadhaar online services were stopped across the country on Thursday.

“The online services are suspended due to some technical problems in the UIDAI networking,” they said. As a result, Aadhaar-based OTP services and registrations have been interrupted. Since the Aadhaar biometric is mandatory for registrations, the registration services came to a grinding halt. The registration services will be resumed by Friday, they added.

Registration department utilises Aadhaar-based services from UIDAI for E-Kyc purposes. Due to server issues at UIDAI, probably due to incessant rains in Delhi, smooth delivery of registration services could not happen on Thursday, officials said.

“Around 7,000 documents are registered on a daily basis, but today significant number could not be registered. Inconvenience caused to public is highly regretted. The team has assured to resolve the issues by tonight and the pending work of registrations will be taken up on Friday”, said a media statement issued by Stamps and Registrations Department on Thursday.