Property registrations in TG hit due to Aadhaar server glitch
Hyderabad: Property registrations across Telangana were halted on Thursday due to technical issues in Aadhaar online services portal. Officials of the Stamps and Registrations Department claimed that Aadhaar online services were stopped across the country on Thursday. “The online services are suspended due to some technical problems in the UIDAI networking,” they said. As a result, Aadhaar-based OTP services and registrations have been interrupted. Since the Aadhaar biometric is mandatory for registrations, the registration services came to a grinding halt. The registration services will be resumed by Friday, they added.
Registration department utilises Aadhaar based services from UIDAI for E-Kyc purposes. Due to server issues at UIDAI, probably due to incessant rains in Delhi, smooth delivery of registration services could not happen on Thursday, officials said.