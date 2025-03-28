Property owners get 50% tax relief in Cantonment

Hyderabad:In a relief for property owners affected by the widening of the road for the construction of the elevated corridor on the Rajiv Rahadari, Secunderabad Cantonment Board has approved a 50 per cent concession on property tax for vacant buildings.

The decision comes as landlords, particularly senior citizens and retired individuals, have been struggling to bear the financial burden of taxes on properties left unoccupied due to the project.

With tenants vacating in large numbers due to road expansion work, many landlords have been left without rental income while still being required to pay full property tax. Following multiple appeals from affected property owners, a delegation led by the joint action committee (JAC) submitted a representation to Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik, urging tax relief.



“The elevated corridor has forced tenants out, leaving property owners in a fix. Many have no rental income but are still expected to pay full property tax. This relief was long overdue,” said Telukunta Satish Gupta, JAC chairman.



After deliberations, the Cantonment Board agreed to grant a 50 per cent tax concession. However, this relief will only be available to owners who have cleared all previous tax dues. To apply, property owners must submit proof of occupancy status, including past and present electricity bills.



Residents and property owners welcomed the move, calling it a much-needed step to ease financial pressure. “I have been paying full tax for a shop that has been vacant for over a year. This concession at least provides some relief,” said Harinath Goud, a property owner.



While JAC had been one of the groups advocating for tax relief, residents pointed out that multiple appeals had been made by individuals and associations over the past several months. “This is a fair decision considering the circumstances. Many people had approached authorities separately about the issue,” said another property owner Bhanu Yadav.



Despite this breakthrough, concerns remain over the long-term impact of the expansion on property values and rental demand. JAC leaders and residents alike say they will continue to push for additional compensation and further tax relief, as many landlords have suffered significant financial setbacks due to the project.