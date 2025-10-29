Property, Land Mutation And Trade License Services Now Available Online: GHMC

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance convenience for citizens, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has expanded its online services. Residents can now carry out property tax, vacant land/open plots mutation, and trade license-related procedures directly through the GHMC’s official website, GHMC announced on Tuesday.





Previously, these services were available only at MeeSeva centers. With the new digital integration, citizens can now update these details without having to visit municipal offices. The updated system also includes additional safeguards, such as:

-Blocking duplicate Property Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs) for demolished or newly constructed properties.

-Blocking duplicate Vacant Land Tax Numbers (VLTNs) in cases of new construction or redevelopment.

-Blocking duplicate or closed Trade License Identification Numbers (TINs) to maintain accurate business records.





Additionally, several property tax-related services are already available online, including self-assessment, revision, exemption applications, mobile number updates, corrections to door numbers and owner names, and requests for vacancy remission.





To access the new services, applicants must log in to the GHMC portal, enter their unique identification number (PTIN, VLTN, or TIN), and upload the required documents. The submitted applications will then be verified and approved by officials from the GHMC Revenue Wing.