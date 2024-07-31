Promoted teachers eager to thank CM

NIZAMABAD: Promoted teachers are happy and eagerly waiting to interact with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a special meeting to be conducted on August 2 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. After a long gap of more than a decade, teachers got promotions and realised their dreams. For the first time, the government teachers in large numbers will interact with the Chief Minister in special event.

During the BRS government, teachers could not get promotions and regular transfers due to the government's reluctance to initiate the process. As a result, numerous teacher families faced troubles. Per its poll promise, the Congress government took the initiative for the promotions and transfers. Around 30,000 teachers across the state and 2,000 teachers from undivided Nizamabad district got promotions.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nizamabad district educational officer N. V. Durga Prasad said 1,100 teachers got promotion in Nizamabad district and would attend the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s meeting in Hyderabad on Friday. ‘We are arranging TGSRTC buses for teachers to reach Hyderabad from Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan towns," he explained.

Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) district president P. Mohan Reddy said the teachers are happy after getting the promotions. He called on the district officials and teachers unions to make the Chief Minister’s meeting a grand success. PRTU always play constructive role and maintains cordial relations with the state government in the interest of teachers fraternity, he said.

In Kamareddy, district educational officer S. Raju is coordinating arrangements for the meeting. Additional collector Srinivas Reddy and S. Raju have made arrangements for RTC buses from Kamareddy and Banswada towns. Each bus will have a liaison officer and a police constable to help teachers to reach Hyderabad. Around 900 teachers from Kamareddy district are expected to attend the CM’s event.

S. Satyanarayana, a teacher who got promotion from secondary grade to school assistant cadre said that they are eager to thank the Chief Minister for promoting the teachers of all managements. “A few of our colleagues retired from the service without getting the promotion due to delay in the process, but we got the promotions thanks to the initiative of the new government,” he explained.