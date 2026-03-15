Prolonged Screen Exposure Steals Our Sleep

HYDERABAD: Heavy reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) tools and prolonged screen exposure may be quietly disrupting sleep patterns, according to a survey released by the city‑based Heartfulness Institute after World Sleep Day.

The survey found that 82.6 per cent of respondents use AI tools daily or multiple times a day, while 59.1 per cent spend more than four hours on screens, underscoring how deeply digital tools have entered everyday routines. Conducted among more than 550 respondents across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Chandigarh, the study points to a clear link between higher digital exposure and poorer sleep health.

Researchers reported that individuals with more than six hours of daily screen time show nearly 80 per cent higher rates of sleep issues compared with those with lower exposure. Overall, 41.3 per cent of respondents said they experience daytime sleepiness somewhat regularly.

Students and IT professionals formed the largest share of frequent AI users, particularly in the 25–44 age group, which recorded the highest levels of interaction. Respondents aged 15–17 reported the longest average sleep duration at about 7.09 hours, while those aged 55–64 recorded the shortest at 5.64 hours.

Despite these findings, 63.6 per cent of respondents described their sleep as “very good,” suggesting that declining sleep quality may be gradually normalised among digitally active individuals. Health experts advise reducing screen exposure before bedtime and maintaining consistent sleep routines to improve sleep quality as digital engagement continues to rise.