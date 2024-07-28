Projects get inflows, crops inundated in Adilabad

Adilabad: The incessant rain for the last few days has been bringing heavy inflows into the irrigation projects in the erstwhile Adilabad district as streams and rivulets have been flowing high with floodwater.



The Kadam project received 5,000 cusecs of inflows while the outflow was 7,000 cusecs through one gate on Saturday.



The water level at the project reached 694 meters against its full reservoir level of 700 meters. According to the irrigation officials, water might be discharged downstream from the Sripada Yellampalli project at any time due to heavy inflows from upstream. The incessant rain lashed various places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

However, the flood situation was still grim along the river Pranahita and floodwater flooded villages and standing crops to a large extent.





