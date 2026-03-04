PROJECT SHAKTI: 7000 Girl Students Receive Reusable Pads

The distribution, valued at about ₹35 lakh, marks the first phase of the programme, which aims to reach 60,000 girl students across 2,000 schools and colleges in Telangana by March 2026.

Reusable sanitary pads, designed to last 12 to 16 months with proper care, are promoted as a low-cost, eco-friendly alternative to disposable products. Organisers said the initiative would ease recurring expenses for families, cut plastic waste, and ensure students do not miss classes due to lack of menstrual products.

Hyderabad district collector Harichandana Dasari urged students to “be menstrual independent,” stressing dignity, choice, and bodily autonomy. “Menstrual dependence can result in missed education, loss of opportunities, health risks, and stigma. Independence signifies equality,” she said.

She highlighted the benefits of reusable pads which are cost-effective, washable, gentle on the body, and environmentally sustainable and encouraged students to adopt high-quality menstrual products throughout their reproductive journey.

The collector also reminded students that the Supreme Court has recognised menstrual hygiene as integral to the Right to Life under Article 21, placing responsibility on the state to ensure dignified menstrual management.

University vice chancellor Surya Dhananjay said access to proper menstrual products gives students “confidence and freedom to participate fully in education and daily life without anxiety or restriction.”

Project Shakti is being implemented by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East in association with State Bank of India and the Unipads Foundation, with support from the Telangana government. Alongside distribution, students will receive orientation on menstrual hygiene and product care to ensure sustained use.