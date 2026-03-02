Project Ojas Launched To Boost TB Eradication

Hyderabad: Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari on Monday launched Project Ojas at a city hospital in Nampally, under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at supporting the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The programme is being implemented jointly by Jagati Foundation and a private hospital in coordination with the district administration.

Dasari distributed 500 nutritional kits worth Rs 25 lakh to tuberculosis patients in the district. She noted that Hyderabad had 19 TB treatment centres, with more than 10,000 patients undergoing treatment. Over 7.5 lakh people have been screened so far, with an additional 2.5 lakh screenings planned in the coming months.

The collector emphasised that tuberculosis could be cured if detected early and treated properly. She explained that while TB was caused by infection, poor nutrition weakens immunity and increases vulnerability to the disease. “An untreated patient can spread the infection to several others through the air,” she warned, calling upon citizens to voluntarily come forward for screening.

Dasari also appreciated the efforts of district health officials in monitoring and coordinating TB eradication measures, underscoring the importance of community participation in achieving a TB‑free Hyderabad.