Professionalism Possible Only With Experience: RBI Dy Governor

Hyderabad:Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar has said students cannot become experts with degrees, and expertise was possible only through studying subjects, mutual discussions and experience. He said insurance and risk management were not easy areas and added that the commitment to the profession and dedication to management would help them achieve success.

He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM) at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Saturday.



Sankar said facing problems in life and profession was not as easy as attending the classes, writing and passing exams. He urged the students to understand complex issues such as why farmers continue their occupation despite not getting a remunerative price for their produce.



IIRM director Atanu K. Das delivered the welcome address, while IIRM (finance and investment) members, IIRM director Raj Kumar Sinha, RBI regional director Kamal Patnaik, IRDAI permanent member B.E.C. Patnaik, IRDAI member Satyajit Tripathi, SBI Life Telangana regional director Abhishek Khar Majumdar and others were present. Rabi Shankar presented degrees to the students, who have completed graduation in various courses during the 2022-2024 academic year and gold medals and certificates of appreciation to the best-performing students.



In his welcome address, director Das said that the insurance sector is estimated to have a requirement of 25,000 professionals by 2030. “In line with these requirements and demand, the institute will introduce new courses next year. It is a matter of great pride that four students of IIRM have recently emerged as winners of an insurance and risk management workshop conducted in the US,” he added.