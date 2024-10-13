Prof. Saibaba's body to be donated to Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Delhi University Prof. GN Saibaba's body will be donated to Gandhi Medical College in Telangana, according to his wish.

Saibaba, 57, spent a decade in prison over alleged links with Maoists before being acquitted earlier this year.

On Saturday, he died of heart attack in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment for post-operative complications after undergoing surgery for gallbladder stones.

His body will be taken from NIMS, Hyderabad, where he passed away, to Gunpark in a procession to enable the people pay their last respects.

From there, his body will be taken to his brother G Ramdev's house at Moula Ali in Greater Hyderabad, where family members and close friends will pay their last respects.

After 4 pm, the body will be taken and donated for medical research.

Telangana panchayat raj and rural development minister Danasari Anasuya, a former Maoist, is likely to attend the programme.