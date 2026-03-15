Prof. Anuradha Tadakamalla Takes Charge as In-Charge VC of University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prof. Anuradha Jonnalagadda Tadakamalla, who took over as in-charge Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, vowed to ensure the smooth functioning of the university until a permanent replacement appointed. “I will work towards the smooth flow of the university even if it means keeping my performances and personal life aside,” she said.

A senior professor with more than 30 years of academic and artistic experience, Prof. Anuradha has been associated with the university since the early years of her career. She said no woman professor from the university had served as Vice Chancellor before, and that several colleagues had welcomed her taking up the interim role.

As in-charge VC, she said, her focus would be on administrative procedures and responsibilities while ensuring continuity in academic and institutional work. “I see this as a way of giving back to the institution and helping in a smooth transition until the new vice-chancellor takes charge,” she said.

Prof. Anuradha is head of the department of dance at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication. Her academic specialisation includes the socio-cultural history, performance and pedagogy of Kuchipudi dance.

She completed her PhD in dance from the University of Hyderabad in 1996 with a thesis on tradition and innovations in Kuchipudi dance. She also holds a Master of Performing Arts from the UoH and a bachelor’s degree from Osmania University.

Prof. Anuradha has authored and edited several publications on dance history and Kuchipudi, guided 11 PhD scholars and is supervising several research students. She has also served as a resource person for institutions such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi and has been associated with academic committees of multiple universities.

The process to appoint the Vice Chancellor is under way, with the Union education ministry having already invited applications for the post.