Prof. Amita Aggarwal Assumes Charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar

Nalgonda: Speaking after taking charge, Prof. Amita Aggarwal said she would work to foster a culture of teamwork, innovation, and institutional growth. She stated that she would personally visit every department to gain first-hand insight into their activities and requirements and to chart a strategic roadmap for cohesive progress and academic advancement at AIIMS Bibinagar.

The faculty and staff of the institute extended a warm welcome and expressed confidence that her dynamic leadership would accelerate the institute’s development and further strengthen its academic and healthcare excellence.



