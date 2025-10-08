 Top
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2025 12:20 AM IST

Basheed, who contested against BJP’s Kiran Kumar Reddy from Rajampet in 2024, expresses concern over Kharge’s health

Producer and Congress Leader Sk Basheed Visits AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru
Congress leader Sk Basheed , AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge

Prominent film producer and Congress leader Sk Basheed (Shaik Basheed) visited AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru on Monday to inquire about his health after the senior leader fell ill.

Basheed, who contested as the Congress candidate for the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy in the 2024 general elections, continues to actively participate in various party programs and activities.

