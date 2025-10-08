Producer and Congress Leader Sk Basheed Visits AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru

Prominent film producer and Congress leader Sk Basheed (Shaik Basheed) visited AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru on Monday to inquire about his health after the senior leader fell ill.



Basheed, who contested as the Congress candidate for the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy in the 2024 general elections, continues to actively participate in various party programs and activities.