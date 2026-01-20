Probe Stepped Up in Anasuya Online Abuse Case

Hyderabad: Stepping up their probe into the complaint filed by actress Anasuya Bharadwaj with regard to online abuse, the Cyberabad cybercrime police have begun summoning individuals named in the case. On Monday questioned RJ Shekhar Basha and recorded his statement. Police said notices would be served to others and their statements recorded based on the material collected.

The actress had filed a complaint against 44 persons, including producers, television journalists, social media influencers and online content creators, alleging online abuse, criminal intimidation, defamation and circulation of morphed and sexually explicit content using artificial intelligence tools.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on January 12, the actor stated that she became the target of sustained online attacks after she spoke about women’s clothing being a matter of personal choice during a media interaction on December 20.

She alleged that her photographs and videos were edited using AI tools and converted into sexually explicit material, which was circulated on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and X without her consent.

She had attached digital evidence like URLs and screenshots and named several individuals and accounts, while also referring to numerous unnamed users and pages. A case was registered and further investigation in the case is underway.