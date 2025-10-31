Probe Ordered As Patient Found Alive in Mahbubabad Government Hospital Mortuary

Warangal: Health minister Damodara Rajanarasimha has ordered an official investigation into an incident where a patient was allegedly placed in the mortuary while still alive at the government hospital in Mahbubabad district.

A three-member committee comprising senior professors from various medical colleges has been appointed to submit a report on the matter.

The incident involved Raju, a driver from Bayyaram village in Chinnagudur mandal, who had come to the hospital seeking treatment for a kidney problem. Doctors reportedly refused treatment as he did not have his Aadhaar card. Raju later collapsed outside the hospital, and staff, mistaking him for an unidentified corpse, allegedly placed him in the mortuary. He was discovered alive the next morning by a sweeper cleaning the facility and was immediately shifted to another ward.

A video of the shocking incident went viral, triggering public outrage over the hospital’s negligence.

However, hospital superintendent Dr N. Srinivas denied the allegation, calling it false. He claimed the man was a homeless beggar found lying on the road in the rain and brought in by mortuary staff out of compassion. The superintendent said the staff had placed him on a bench before shifting him to a general ward, accusing some parties of distorting facts for political motives.