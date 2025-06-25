Probe on Temple, Govt Lands Encroachment in Hanamkonda

Warangal: Officials from the revenue department launched an investigation on Wednesday following allegations of illegal construction on land belonging to Sri Bhaktha Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Shayampet village and encroachments on adjacent government land in Hanamkonda.

The issue was brought to the notice of then Hanamkonda collector Praveenya through a complaint filed a few days ago by Chikati Raju, state president of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Devalaya Parirakshana Samiti.

In his complaint, Raju stated that approximately 5 acres and 10 guntas of temple land in Survey No. 23 of Shayampet village, along with about 9 acres and 22 guntas of government land in Survey No. 939, had been encroached upon by land sharks who began illegal construction of multi-storey buildings. He urged the collector to conduct an immediate inspection of both properties and take steps to protect them.

Acting on the complaint, the district collector directed revenue department officials to conduct a thorough inquiry, survey the land, and clearly demarcate its boundaries.

Following the directive, Hanamkonda Mandal surveyor Rajesh inspected the land in Survey No. 939, conducted a survey to determine the extent of the encroachments, and began gathering details of any official land allocations. A report will be submitted to the collector.

Meanwhile, Chikati Raju told Deccan Chronicle that despite clear directives from the authorities, illegal construction of multi-storey buildings continued, with some land sharks even encroaching on public roads.

He warned that if immediate action is not taken to remove the illegal structures and penalise officials who may have sanctioned the constructions, the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Devalaya Parirakshana Samithi, along with various people's organizations, will intensify their agitation until the lands are fully protected and justice is served.