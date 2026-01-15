Probe On Into Sale of 2-Month-Old Girl

Hyderabad:Shadnagar police are probing an alleged attempt by a tribal woman to sell her two-month-old daughter to her uncle at Lal Singh Tanda in Shadnagar.

The woman was caught red-handed following the timely intervention of officials from the Women's Department and Child Welfare (WD & CW) department, as well as local police, on Tuesday.



Vartywat Chintu, a local Anganwadi teacher whose alertness led to the rescue of the infant and who is the complainant in the case, said she first noticed suspicious behaviour at a local government Zajgikhana.



“I spotted Renawat Renuka (28), who appeared to be planning to hand over her two-month-old daughter to her uncle Lavadi Govind,” Chintu said. Her suspicions grew when Renuka initially claimed that the child was dead. “On further questioning, she admitted that the baby was alive and showed me a letter stating that she was unable to bear the expenses of raising the child and had decided to give her away to Govind,” Chintu said.



Chintu immediately alerted her supervisor, following which officials from WD & CW department and the Shadnagar police intervened and rescued the infant, who was later shifted to Sishu Vihar.



Renuka, wife of farmer Renawat Vinod, already has two daughters apart from the rescued child. During the preliminary investigation, police found that Govind is suspected to have links with human trafficking networks.



Based on Chintu’s complaint, the Shadnagar police have constituted special teams to probe human trafficking. A case under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, pertaining to the sale and procurement of children, has been registered and further investigation is under way, said sub-inspector and investigating officer J. Susheela on Wednesday.