Probe into Theft of Files from Waqf Board Begins

Hyderabad: An FIR was registered by the Abids police following complaint by the Telangana Waqf Board, regarding theft of note files from the board office.

In the complaint letter given by the Waqf Board official to the police, it was stated that the files were accessed and copied in electronic form without authorisation from the chamber of the Waqf Board chairman.

Tahsildar and officer on special duty (OSD) Mohammed Asif Khan has requested a probe under the BNS, 2023 and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Waqf Board stated that despite complaint filed on August 7, no FIR was registered. It also stated that the office of the police commissioner had also endorsed the complaint and directed the deputy commissioner of police, central zone, on August 18, for necessary action.

Following the latest reminder to the Abids police about the security breach at the Waqf Board office, the FIR was registered on October 24.

S.Thirumalesh Yadav, sub-inspector of the Abids Road police station, has registered the case (crime no. 261/2025) under section 305 of the BNS.

Now, the case has been handed over to sub- inspector N. Gourender Goud for further investigation. “We will investigate and find out how the files were accessed. We will also take the help of CCTV footage.”