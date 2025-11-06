Probe Finds Minimal Cotton Damage in Warangal

WARANGAL: A quick investigation ordered by agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao revealed that only a small quantity of cotton was damaged by the recent heavy rains that lashed parts of the erstwhile Warangal district, affecting the Enumamula Market Yard and nearby areas.

The inquiry found that no financial loss was incurred by farmers, as the wet cotton was immediately dried and purchased the same day at the market yard.

Complaints had earlier emerged from farmers after unseasonal rains soaked stocks of cotton, maize, and other produce brought for sale. The crops, stored both inside sheds and in open areas, got wet just as prices were being fixed, causing concern among the farmers.

Responding swiftly, the minister ordered an investigation into the extent of damage, particularly at the Enumamula Agricultural Market. Acting on directions from agriculture marketing director Lakshmi Bhai, regional joint director Srinivas conducted an inspection. His report revealed that out of 7,329 bags of cotton, only 59 were wet. The damaged stock was dried with the help of market staff and purchased the same day, ensuring farmers suffered no monetary loss.

District collector Satya Sharada also visited the Enumamula market yard on Thursday to review cotton sales and transactions. She inspected the procurement process and market records, and interacted with farmers about prices and facilities.

The collector stated that while some cotton got wet after being purchased by traders, farmers themselves did not suffer losses. She directed officials to coordinate effectively to prevent inconvenience to farmers.

To prevent future damage, she instructed officials to implement protective measures, including supplying adequate tarpaulins to shield cotton bags and carts from rain. She also advised Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) officials not to harass farmers under the pretext of moisture content checks. Satya Sharada spoke of the need for transparency and speed in the procurement process and urged officials to take farmer-friendly decisions, even when dealing with rain-affected cotton.