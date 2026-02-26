Probe Delays Relief in Baby's Death at Kummera Temple

HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool district revenue officials are struggling to establish the caste of complainant Mounika as Scheduled Caste (SC) due to lack of records, delaying compensation in the case of a two‑month‑old baby girl’s death. Officials said Mounika has been unable to provide details of her native place or parents.

The initial postmortem report revealed no internal or external injuries, with final FSL histopathology results awaited. Police registered cases under SC, ST Atrocities Act and other BNS sections after the baby’s death, allegedly linked to assault by a temple management at Kummera village.

Superintendent of police Patil Sangram Singh Ganapatrao confirmed three arrests, with others absconding. “We will initiate action following the revenue officials’ certificate,” he said. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused.

Revenue officers have visited Mounika’s residence seeking family details to issue a caste certificate. Meanwhile, investigators are gathering medical records, as the baby was born premature at seven months and treated at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

Advocate L. Ravichander noted that in cases of inter‑caste marriages, officials must examine the family’s present culture and traditions before issuing caste certificates, as provided under law.