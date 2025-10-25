Private Travels Bus Overturns on Hyderabad ORR, Six Injured

Hyderabad: A private travels bus overturned near Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, leaving six people injured. The bus was travelling from Miyapur to Guntur when it lost control and hit the railing at the ORR junction before toppling off the road.

There were 15 passengers on board at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to DRDO Apollo and Hayathnagar hospitals for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the mishap occurred as the driver failed to navigate the curve carefully.