 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Private Travels Bus Overturns on Hyderabad ORR, Six Injured

Telangana
25 Oct 2025 6:13 PM IST

Bus from Miyapur to Guntur loses control at Pedda Amberpet junction; injured shifted to nearby hospitals

Private Travels Bus Overturns on Hyderabad ORR, Six Injured
x
Bus from Miyapur to Guntur loses control at Pedda Amberpet junction; injured shifted to nearby hospitals
Hyderabad: A private travels bus overturned near Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, leaving six people injured. The bus was travelling from Miyapur to Guntur when it lost control and hit the railing at the ORR junction before toppling off the road.
There were 15 passengers on board at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to DRDO Apollo and Hayathnagar hospitals for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the mishap occurred as the driver failed to navigate the curve carefully.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad bus accident 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X