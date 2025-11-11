Private Travels Bus Catches Fire in Nalgonda; All Safe

Nalgonda: A major accident was averted when a private travels bus suddenly caught fire on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway. The incident occurred while the bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kandukur.

As the vehicle reached Pittampalli in Chityal mandal, smoke began to emerge from the bus. The alert staff immediately warned the passengers, allowing all of them to get down safely before the flames spread.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire. However, the bus was completely gutted in the blaze. At the time of the incident, there were 29 passengers on board all of whom escaped unharmed.