Private teachers request Revanth for better wages: Forum

KARIMNAGAR: Private teachers, lecturers and non-teaching staff, who have been working in the private educational institutions for long and suffered great hardships, have pinned their hopes on the Congress-led people’s government, said Telangana Teachers and Lecturers Forum (TTLF) state president Masam Rathnakar Patel. He was speaking at a press meet held by the TTLF in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Rathnakar said more than 10 lakh teachers, lecturers and non-teaching staff working in private institutions for the past five decades have been living in miserable conditions and unable to build decent lives for themselves despite making significant contributions to society building.

“Though we work on par government teachers and lecturers, our lives haven’t changed. We are not even able to take care of our children and family members with our meagre salaries,” he lamented. "Though we have been shaping the bright future of several children by helping them achieve their dreams, our future was driven into the dark by the previous governments," he alleged.

Rathnakar requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to recognise their contributions and bail them out by sanctioning health cards, providing insurance and helping fix a decent salary in private institutions.