Private Members Bill for Legal Backing for Cong’s Six Guarantees: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said the party would introduce a private member Bill in the coming Budget Session of the Assembly “seeking legal backing for the Six Guarantees promised during the elections by the Congress.”

Speaking with reporters after a joint orientation meeting of party MLAs and MLCs at a private resort, where they were given suggestions and tips on strategies to be adopted in the Assembly, Rama Rao said the “aim of the Bill is to expose the Congress government's betrayal of the people of Telangana.” Congress MLAs should support the Bill if they were genuinely committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people, he added.

The BRS, he said, was fully geared up to hold the government accountable on the Budget, and would challenge the government, which he said, would present distorted financial figures and manipulated data and “expose the government's numbers game.”

He said that though two-and-a-half years had passed since the Congress came to power, not a single Assembly committee had been set up. “There are no select committees, standing committees, or petitions committees, and even the post of Deputy Speaker remains vacant. This reflects the government’s disregard for legislative institutions,” he said.

Rama Rao asked where the government was finding funds for the Musi river project even as it claimed that it had no funds to implement welfare promises made to farmers, women, and students. The BRS, he said, was not opposed to the Musi project, but was opposed to “massive corruption and the demolition of houses affecting thousands of families.”