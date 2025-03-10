Private Firm’s CSR Initiative Likely to Bring Alive Banjara Lake

Hyderabad: The condition of the once serene Banjara Lake in Banjara Hills, which has remained closed for a long time now, is worsening by the day.

Once boasting of overwhelming greenery that attracted a multitude of winged wonders, it is now full of trash, while the water is dirty and its smell nauseating. Making it worse is that people keep throwing waste into the lake. These people take advantage of the absence of security and CCTV cameras.

The walkway around the lake, which was a favourite spot for walkers, is also closed, much to their chagrin.

A senior GHMC official, who did not want to be named, said, “We are working to clean the lake and restore its lost glory. The gate has been kept locked to stop encroachment, particularly because there are no security guards or cameras inside the park. A company has come forward to help as part of its CSR initiative. They will either stop the sewage from entering the lake or treat the dirty water before it flows in.”

Going further, he said, “The government also plans to develop the park by adding a play area and other facilities. The proposal should be approved by the end of the month, following which work will begin.”

However, there is no clear timeline about the likely date of the lake’s reopening.

A Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) official, who did not want to be named, said that the High Court had asked for a full report on the lake’s condition on February 12.

The report should include details on pollution, sewage treatment, and encroachments. But there is no update on when the report will be submitted or what action will be taken.

Aishwarya Singh, a resident living near the lake, said, “The park was a great place for morning walks. As it remains closed, we are heading to the nearby gym. It would be wonderful if the park is reopened for the public.”