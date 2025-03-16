Private firm employee duped of 1.15 lakh

Hyderabad: Cybercriminals duped a 29-year-old person of Rs 1,15,984 lakh.

According to city cybercrime police, the victim is an employee of a private company. Recently, he received a call from fraudsters who identified themselves as employees of SKY CARD Company. They informed the victim that his Axis Bank credit card reward points could be converted into cash, SI city cybercrime unit (CCCU) Pakiza said.

The fraudsters also made a WhatsApp call to the victim stating that to receive the cash reward he has to click on a link and instructed him to enter his full details and managed to collect his bank details and get the money transferred into their account, the SI said.

Soon, the victim received a message stating that an amount of ₹1,15,984 had been debited from his Axis Bank account, the police officer said.

The victim did not share the OTP with anyone and registered a complaint.

The police have issued a public advisory in this regard stating that fraudsters are impersonating employees of financial service companies and targeting individuals under the pretense of converting their credit card reward points into cash. Do not share your credit card details, CVV, OTP, or banking credentials with anyone. Verify calls from banks by contacting the official customer care number.

Never click on suspicious links sent via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.

Monitor your transactions regularly and report any unauthorised activity immediately.

Be cautious of urgent offers and time-limited rewards that put pressure on you to make quick decisions. Report the incident to your bank immediately and request them to block your card/account.