Private Engineering Colleges in Telangana to Shut Demanding Dues

Hyderabad: Private engineering and professional colleges in Telangana have announced an indefinite shutdown from September 15, accusing the state government of failing to release Rs 1,200 crore in fee reimbursement dues despite budgetary allocation. The protest, which coincides with Engineer’s Day, will be marked as a “Black Day.”

The association representing private colleges said repeated appeals and proposals for a self-sustainable funding model had gone unanswered. They also suggested creating a fee-funding bank to prevent such backlogs in the future. With dues piling up, the colleges said they had been unable to pay faculty salaries for months, forcing teachers to withdraw from duties. Families, they noted, were struggling during the festive season without income, while academic standards had been “drastically affected.”

The association also criticised recent government discussions on introducing a facial-recognition attendance system linked to fee reimbursement, calling it a diversion from the core issue. “At a time when teachers are unpaid and students’ future is uncertain, such measures only shrink the budget instead of solving the problem,” their memorandum read.

College leaders stressed that the closure decision was not taken lightly. “We deeply regret the inconvenience to students and parents, but the government alone is responsible for this crisis. Education, faculty livelihoods and the future of lakhs of students cannot be jeopardised any further,” said Dr N. Ramesh Babu, chairman of the Federation of Telangana Private Unaided Engineering Colleges.

Federation secretary Dr K. Sunil Kumar said the strike would begin on September 15 and continue until the government released the funds. “We have been patient for months, but there is no clarity on when the dues will be cleared. The only option left is to close colleges,” he said. The association warned that unless the arrears were settled, the shutdown would continue indefinitely, impacting thousands of students across the state.