Private Colleges Protest Over Hall Tickets

Hyderabad: Managements of private junior colleges staged a protest inside the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education secretary’s chambers on Wednesday over the issue of hall tickets for the upcoming intermediate public examinations.

The Telangana Private Junior Colleges’ Managements Association urged the Board to allow 300 students to pay the examination fee. They said these students could not pay on time due to negligence of some principals. The association asked the board to permit fee payment with fines imposed on colleges and issue hall tickets for the exams starting February 25.

The managements also objected to hall tickets being hosted on the board’s website.

Meanwhile, the board said hall tickets have been uploaded in each college’s login for download and distribution. From Friday, they will also be available on the board’s website for students to access directly.