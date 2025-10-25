Private Buses Turn Cargo Carriers, Endanger Lives

HYDERABAD: After authorities tightened norms for carrying luggage or goods on the roof of buses, most private operators are exploiting the space between the front and rear tyres. This space can accommodate cargo weighing between one and two tonnes, helping operators earn ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per one-way trip, depending on the commodity.

According to RTA sources, the space meant for passengers’ luggage is being misused for carrying massive cargo in new-generation buses, after strict enforcement of roof-loading rules. Separate cabins are now made for both passenger luggage and cargo beneath the seating arrangements.

“The space is meant only for passengers’ luggage, but during inspections, it was found that operators maximise use of this area by transporting goods below. These buses often carry the weight of a medium-sized lorry’s cargo even before passengers board. In a single day, they can earn ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 from round trips, moving goods faster than lorries,” explained an official.

Through the well-connected transport network, cargo is usually loaded at parking lots without properly examining the package contents. “The ideal time for loading is before passengers arrive, when the bus halts at the embankment. Most passengers remain unaware of what lies below their seats,” the official said, explaining how operators exploit loopholes.

Officials say carrying baggage apart from passengers’ belongings is a violation for buses operating as stage carriages. They should be penalised if found transporting anything other than passengers and their luggage, as it constitutes a breach of permit conditions. “We penalise them for violating permit conditions,” an official said.

On Saturday, the RTA issued 68 Vehicle Check Reports (VCRs) as part of an ‘illicit operation report’ on contract carriage buses in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Malkajgiri districts. A total of 68 VCRs were issued in different zones and ₹1.17 lakh was collected in penalties, while four vehicles were seized. The offences included carrying merchandise goods, absence of fire extinguishers and first-aid boxes, lack of uniform, use of multi-tone horns, permit violations, seating alterations, improper documents, and non-payment of tax. This year, till October 25, a total of 8,848 cases were booked and 877 vehicles seized across the state. The amount collected as tax and penalty totalled ₹14.68 crore, while ₹2.28 crore was collected towards Certificates of Fitness (CF). These cases included multiple offences such as transporting cargo and merchandise goods.

Officials explained that several private operators are misusing the All-India Tourist Permit (AITP) system to evade state taxes. Normally, private buses running between states must pay around ₹4,000 per seat every quarter to each state’s transport department. However, under the AITP, operators pay a single consolidated quarterly tax of ₹60,000 to ₹90,000 per bus, which allows them to run across multiple states under the guise of “tourist” services. In practice, many of these buses operate regular passenger routes such as Hyderabad–Bengaluru, bypassing state-level taxes and causing significant revenue loss to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, an official said.