Private bus overturns, one inured

Warangal: A private travel bus overturned on the Warangal-Hyderabad national highway near Nidigonda village in Yeshwantpur mandal, injuring one person seriously and causing minor injuries to 18 others on Monday.



According to ACP K. Parthasarathi, the bus was carrying 19 passengers and was en route from Bangalore to Warangal. As it approached Nidigonda village, a rear tyre suddenly burst. Although the driver managed to maintain control initially, the bus ultimately overturned, resulting in a serious injury to one passenger who fractured his left arm.



The accident caused significant traffic congestion on the highway, with vehicles halted for up to a kilometer. Local residents alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene to conduct a rescue operation and transported the injured passenger to a government hospital. The remaining 18 passengers, some with minor injuries, made alternative travel arrangements to reach their destinations. A JCB was used to clear the overturned bus from the road.



