Private Bus Overturns in Sonala, Passengers Safe

Adilabad: A private travel bus overturned on a narrow road near Sakera village in Sonala mandal on Monday night. Miraculously, all passengers escaped unhurt.

According to reports, nearly 80 people were on board, travelling from Bengaluru to Nepal, when the mishap occurred. Police rushed to the spot and questioned why the driver had taken the narrow lane instead of National Highway 44. It is suspected that he diverted the bus to avoid RTO checks and state permit inspections.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Local residents, along with the police, extended help to the shaken passengers.