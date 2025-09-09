Prison forces play critical role in maintaining internal security, enabling reformation: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: The 7th All India Prison Duty Meet – 2025 opened on Tuesday with grandeur and solemnity at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy in Hyderabad, marking a significant moment in the history of Indian correctional services.

The event is being hosted by the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department in association with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Ministry of Home Affairs.

This prestigious national meet has brought together the prison fraternity from 21 States and three Union Territories, with 1,222 participants and 144 supporting staff competing across 36 professional, sports, and fine arts competitions. It stands as a platform not only to test the professional skills and physical endurance of prison personnel but also to showcase their creativity, discipline, and unity.

The opening ceremony was graced by Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, as the Chief Guest.

Jishnu Dev Varma, in his address, praised the discipline, determination, and commitment of prison forces. He noted that prison personnel, though working away from public view, play a critical role in maintaining internal security and enabling reformation. He congratulated Telangana Prisons department for meticulously organising the event and for setting a new benchmark by introducing a technology exhibition and formally declared the duty meet open.

“I must also highlight the progressive steps taken by the Government of Telangana in the sphere of correctional reforms. On Republic Day 2024, the State granted the premature release of 231 prisoners, including both life convicts and non-life convicts, in recognition of their good conduct. These decisions were not only acts of remission but also acts of hope, providing individuals with a genuine second chance at life,” he said.

Importantly, these releases were complemented with rehabilitation initiatives. Several released prisoners were provided with employment opportunities in fuel outlets operated by the department, while women were supported with sewing machines to earn a livelihood. This model of combining remission with rehabilitation is both humane and reformative, ensuring that reformation does not remain a slogan but becomes a reality.

The sanction of new posts in Sangareddy and Nizamabad Central Prisons, and the readiness of the modern District Jail at Siddipet, are further evidence of the State’s dedication to both infrastructure and human resource development in this vital sector. These initiatives demonstrate that correctional services are not merely about custody, but about second chances, dignity, and responsibility.

For the first time in the history of prison duty meets, a technology expo has been introduced, featuring state-of-the-art solutions such as AI-driven surveillance systems, drones, scanners, contraband detection technologies, robotics, and advanced information management software. Alongside, prison-made products from various states have been put on display, reflecting the creativity, discipline, and skill-development programmes of inmates.