Prioritise Indiramma houses, Ponguleti urges collectors

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 12:39 AM IST

Srinivasa Reddy said that the beneficiaries should be selected in a transparent manner and devoid of any irregularities

The minister held a review meeting with forest minister Konda Surekha and Chief Minister's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and collectors from the joint Warangal district at his residence. (Image By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday directed all district collectors to accelerate the Indiramma houses scheme, which has been undertaken by the Congress government.

The minister held a review meeting with forest minister Konda Surekha and Chief Minister's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and collectors from the joint Warangal district at his residence.

Srinivasa Reddy said that the beneficiaries should be selected in a transparent manner and devoid of any irregularities. He suggested that the selection process of beneficiaries should be completed in the next two to three days. He said that the process of constructing Indiramma houses should be expedited.

"Collectors shall work according to the goals and ideas of the government. If they have any doubts about the scheme, they can contact me directly. The collector must take the final decision in the selection of beneficiaries after duly taking opinions of the local legislators," the minister said.

