Principal, Two Others Arrested For Death Of Residential School Student

NIZAMABAD: Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including the principal of a social welfare residential school, in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl student in Banswada of Nizamabad district.

Those arrested were identified as Konda Kasinath (65), an auto driver; Angoth Durga (30), a worker; and S. Sunitha, principal of the Borlam Social Welfare Residential School. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Koulasar Balaji, a case was registered at Banswada Police Station as Crime No. 27/2026 under Sections 105 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Banswada DSP Vittal Reddy said that on Sunday night, acting on the instructions of principal Sunitha, an auto bearing registration number AP-25-X-7686 was sent from Banswada to Borlam camp to transport 30 chairs from the principal’s residence to the school. The vehicle was driven by Konda Kasinath and accompanied by Angoth Durga.

During the trip, a Class VIII student, Sangeetha, along with five other students, requested the driver to drop them near a tree close to the campus gate. However, the driver allegedly did not stop the auto and continued driving. In panic, the students attempted to alight from the moving vehicle and fell onto the road.

Sangeetha sustained severe injuries in the fall and was rushed to the Government Hospital at Banswada, where doctors declared her dead. The other five students suffered minor injuries.

Police said the auto driver was negligent and drove at high speed, endangering the students. The principal was also arrested for negligence in the discharge of her duties. All three accused were produced before the court and remanded.