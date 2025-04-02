Principal of SW school slaps girl students

Hyderabad:Three students of the Social Welfare Girls Residential School in Kottagadi, Vikarabad district, were allegedly physically assaulted and verbally abused by school principal Sri Latha.

According to reports, principal Latha repeatedly slapped the students and used abusive language after they stepped outside the school premises without permission. A video circulating on social media shows the students admitting to their mistake while the principal insults them, calling one of the girls a thief and making derogatory remarks about their parents.

An official from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) condemned the principal’s actions, stating that alternative disciplinary measures should have been considered instead of resorting to violence and verbal abuse. The official assured that strict action would be taken against the principal for her behaviour.