Princess Esin women’s college holds counselling session

Hyderabad: Students of Princess Esin Women’s Education Centre at Purani Haveli found themselves dabbling with some serious life questions on Wednesday. “What triggers fear?” “Why do we get angry?” “What follows learning?”

The event was a counselling session conducted by public speaker Ramesh Vemuganti, who tried to impart a few practical skills to the students in his session titled ‘From Classrooms to Corporates’.

The session focused on building confidence in the students by asking them to improve their potential by doing well in academics and developing soft skills. “While in college, you need to prepare yourself for life. You must raise your potential before you get out of college. Focus on learning, read, ask questions and try to improve your knowledge,” said Ramesh.

When he asked how many of them would like to take up jobs in other cities of India and world, more than half of the students raised their hands. “I was quite pleased by the session. As sir told us that learning leads to acquisition of knowledge and that eradicates fear. He encouraged us to shun over thinking, develop a positive attitude and respond, not react, in situations that make us angry,” said Nasreen Mirza, a BiPC second year student, talking to Deccan Chronicle.

College director Aparna Shankar told Deccan Chronicle that the college was established in 1973 by the Nizamia Trust to empower women to be self-reliant. It started with vocational courses like cooking, nursing and gradually expanded to other courses. Currently, its junior college has all the intermediate groups while the degree college offers B.Sc. and M.Sc. nursing programmes. The total strength of the college is 250, who are mostly from financially week backgrounds.

“I am happy about the response this event got from the girls. It is the age where they need to break their outer shell and come out of their cocoons. Otherwise, the usual way of thinking is that after intermediate, I need to get married and have a family, as there is not much support from the parents,” the director added.