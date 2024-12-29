Prime Minister Modi: ANR elevated Telugu cinema to new heights

Hyderabad: In the 117th episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). Modi praised ANR for elevating Telugu cinema, highlighting how he portrayed traditions and values in an exemplary manner.

During the broadcast, Modi also mentioned Bollywood luminaries Tapan Sinha and Raj Kapoor, noting the global recognition Indian cinema is currently receiving. He announced that India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit next year, underscoring the growing international interest in Indian films.



