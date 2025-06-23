Priests Invite Revanth Reddy For Bonalu Celebrations At Ujjaini Mahankali Temple

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday received an invitation from the priests of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad urging him to take part in Bonalu celebrations to be conducted on July 13.

The priests led by the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also Hyderabad In-charge Minister, Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer and other officials met the Chief Minister at Secretariat and extended Bonalu celebrations invitation to him.

The Chief Minister will offer ‘pattu’ clothes to the Goddess Mahankali during the celebrations.

The colorful celebrations would start from June 26 as devotees will offer bonam in an earthen pot with cooked rice and jaggery to the Goddess Sri Jagadamba Mahankali atop Golconda fort. The pot is decorated with vermillion and turmeric.

The main celebrations would be conducted at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple on July 13 followed by ‘Rangam’ ritual the next day.

The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the celebrations as the State government has already allocated Rs.20 crore for the festivities. These funds would be utilized for giving an aesthetic look to the temples by painting them in addition to decorating them with colorful flowers and LED lights.

The Ministers and MLAs will offer ‘pattu’ clothes at 28 important temples in the city during the festivities. Both Konda Surekha and Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a meeting with officials concerned a few days ago to review the arrangements to be made for the festival.