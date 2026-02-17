Priest Gets Life-term for Murder of Devotee

Hyderabad: The IV additional district judge court at Kushaiguda on Monday convicted a temple priest, Anumala Murali Krishna alias Kittu, and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing a 56-year-old woman devotee for her jewellery under Malkajgiri police limits in 2022.

Krishna, a native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, was serving as a priest at the Swayambu Siddhi Vinayaka temple. The court found him guilty of murder, robbery and destruction of evidence, imposing a total fine of ₹7,000. He was also sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for robbery and three years for destruction of evidence, with sentences to run concurrently.

Police said the victim, G. Umadevi, visited the temple in April 2022 and did not return home. Her family lodged a complaint, and CCTV footage showed her entering the temple but not leaving. Suspicion fell on the priest, who had planned the crime believing no one would suspect him. He befriended her, attacked her, concealed the body in a blue drum and dumped it in open land, where it was found two days later.

Krishna was arrested after police gathered technical and circumstantial evidence, leading to his conviction.

Unidentified body found near Beerappa temple

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found near a tree close to Beerappa Temple along the ORR service road at Taramathipet under Hayathnagar police station limits on Monday.

Hayathnagar Inspector P. Nagaraju Goud said police received a call on the Dial 100 helpline about the body. It was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The deceased, estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 years, is yet to be identified. Police suspect he may have died three to four days earlier, based on the state of decomposition. An investigation is underway to establish his identity and the circumstances of death.

Indirect polls put off as party workers clash

Hyderabad: Clashes broke out in several towns during Monday’s indirect elections for urban local bodies.

In Thorrur, BRS and Congress workers clashed when BRS leader Errabelli Dayakar attempted to enter the premises where the municipal election was being held. Police dispersed the mob and deployed additional forces. The election was subsequently postponed.

In Jangaon, newly elected members staged a protest seeking postponement of the indirect election. With no quorum, officials deferred the process.

At Huzurabad, BRS members protested alleging officials had broken open strong room doors during counting. Police intervened to control the situation, and the BRS members boycotted the meeting.

In Ibrahimpatnam, unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the municipality office during the election meeting. Heavy police forces were deployed to prevent further incidents.

Tension also gripped Wanaparthy, where a BRS ward member supported the Congress in electing a chairperson. Opposing the move, BRS members staged a protest.

GHMC deploys camera vehicle to curb waste dumping

Hyderabad: The GHMC said it would operationalise a camera-mounted enforcement vehicle to capture images of waste being dumped illegally in front of houses. The vehicle has been allotted to the Malakpet circle, with three more to be acquired. Reports indicated the vehicle was not operated on Monday.

These vehicles form part of the comprehensive challan management system under which penalties will be imposed on those dumping garbage in nalas, water bodies and on roads. The sanitation and town planning wings will have access to the CCMS.

Penalties ranging from ₹100 to ₹10,000 will be imposed through the system, officials said.

2/4 PIC with this

Osmania varsity to host VCs' meet on AI, governance

Hyderabad: Over 120 vice chancellors and senior academic administrators from six states will gather in Hyderabad for the Association of Indian Universities Central Zone Vice Chancellors’ meet, hosted by Osmania University. The conference, scheduled for February 19–20, will bring together university leadership from Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the event.

University officials said discussions will focus on ethical governance, responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in higher education, regulatory reforms and inter-university collaboration. Three technical sessions are planned on transparency in AI-driven education, governance and policy alignment, and collaborative leadership among institutions.

A business session will allow vice chancellors to deliberate on common institutional challenges and frame recommendations for strengthening higher education systems in the Central Zone. The outcomes are expected to feed into broader policy discussions through the Association of Indian Universities.

Officials added that the meet aims to strengthen cooperation, accountability and academic networking across institutions in the region.

Prajavani hearings begin at GHMC, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations, along with the truncated Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, held their first Prajavani public grievance hearings on Monday.

At the GHMC head office in Lower Tank Bund, 28 complaints were received, with commissioner R.V. Karnan in attendance.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) commissioner G. Srijana received 41 complaints at its head office in the National Academy of Construction building in Madhapur. At the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) head office in Tarnaka, commissioner T. Vinay Kumar received 15 complaints.

Most grievances related to sanitation, road restoration and illegal constructions. The commissioners issued directions for timely and effective resolution. Vinay Kumar also ordered the removal of bushes around transformers in coordination with the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited. ENDS

1 EME centre to hold sports cadets rally in April

Hyderabad: The 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad will hold an open induction rally from April 6 to 12, 2026, to select sports cadets for the Army Boys Sports Company in volleyball and kayaking/canoeing. Details are available at 9398543351 or via email at bsc1emecentre@gmail.com.

According to the notification, boys aged 8 to 14 years, born between April 6, 2012 and April 6, 2018, are eligible to apply. Candidates must have passed at least Class 3 and should have working knowledge of English and Hindi. Medical fitness will be assessed by the Army Sports Institute and the Army Sports Medicine Centre. Preference will be given to state, national and international medal winners. Applicants with permanent tattoos are not eligible.

Selected cadets will receive free boarding and lodging, education up to Class 10, accommodation, medical cover and structured sports training. Eligible candidates may later be enrolled into the Indian Army as per recruitment rules.