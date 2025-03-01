Price hike at Nature Cure Hospital raises accessibility concerns

Hyderabad: The government-run Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet has significantly increased its service charges. The price hike followed a Rs 10 crore renovation in 2023, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

While white ration card holders still receive free treatment in the general ward with minimal user charges, non-ration card holders now face steep fees.

Specialising in natural therapies like hydrotherapy, mud therapy, massage therapy, chromotherapy, physiotherapy and yoga, the hospital offers holistic treatment for chronic and lifestyle diseases.

White ration card holders pay Rs 3,700 per week in the general ward, non-ration card-holders now face charges of around

Rs 9,500 per week, covering treatment, diet and accommodation. The special AC ward costs Rs 13,700 per week for shared occupancy and Rs 19,300 for exclusive use. The highest increase is in AC cottages, where single occupancy now costs ₹23,500 per week.

Before Covid-19, treatment was far more affordable. Cottage charges ranged from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and non-ration card-holders could receive care for around Rs 6,000 per month. Many now feel the hospital’s pricing makes natural treatment inaccessible.

“I’ve been coming here since 2011, and prices were much lower. Before Covid, a shared cottage cost Rs 6,000 for two weeks. Now, it's Rs 17,500 per week. White ration card-holders can still afford treatment, but non-ration card holders struggle to stay beyond a week,” said a patient who preferred anonymity.

She has now opted for a shared special AC ward instead of a cottage. Her sister echoed the sentiment: “A longer stay would be beneficial, but with these prices, people can’t afford more than a week.”

Vinay Kumar, another patient, remarked, “It’s no longer a common man’s hospital. It looks like a resort, but only for those who can afford it.” Patients also raised concerns about infrastructure changes. “Earlier, there was a dining area in the general ward, but now patients must walk to the canteen, which is difficult for the elderly and those with knee pain,” said Vamsi Gowrisetty, a weight loss patient.

Despite concerns, some believe the hospital still provides superior care compared to private hospitals. “Though prices have increased, the quality of service remains high. Many hospitals neglect senior citizens, but here, nature itself is healing us,” said Srikanth, a retired bank manager receiving treatment for back pain. Yadagiri and Saraswati, a couple from Jangaon, said they spent `5 lakh to `6 lakh on private treatments without results but found relief at Nature Cure Hospital. “Natural treatment has worked for us,” they said.

Hospital authorities maintain that treatment remains affordable with minimal user charges. The facility operates as an autonomous body, receiving government grants. “The Telangana Yogadhyayana Parishad requests facilities, which are approved by the governing council committee, chaired by health minister Damodar Raja Narsimha. The government then allocates funds and the Parishad provides equipment,” explained chief medical officer Dr Nagalakshmi.

Following the renovation, the hospital now treats approximately 1,000 outpatients and 200-300 inpatients per month. Looking ahead, Dr Nagalakshmi announced plans for a rehabilitation centre and an emergency care unit. While the hospital continues to draw patients due to its natural therapies, concerns over rising costs persist, raising questions about whether government-run healthcare should be so expensive for the middle class.