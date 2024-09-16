Prevent Deaths at Waterfalls, Collector Urges Officials

Visakhapatnam: ASR district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has instructed police and revenue officials to implement measures to prevent deaths at waterfalls in various mandals across the district during the ongoing monsoon season. This directive comes after two individuals drowned at Siria Waterfalls in Ananthagiri mandal.

The collector has emphasised the need for warning boards at Siria Waterfalls, Chaparai in Dumbriguda mandal, Pittala Borra in Peda Bayulu mandal, Gadigummi in Koyyuru mandal, Yerravaram in Chintapalli mandal, Dhoni Gummala in GK Veedhi mandal, Suvvapadu in Hukumpeta, and Rampachodavaram Waterfalls.

He also suggested that officials raise awareness among tourists about the dangers associated with these waterfalls.